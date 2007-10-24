Citizen i:Virt Bluetooth Watches, Convenient Without Being Completely Dorky-Looking

Until now, if you wanted a Bluetooth watch that could show you your mobile caller ID info, usually you had to wear a cheap plastic monstrosity on your wrist. But Citizen has somewhat alleviated that problem, releasing i:Virt, a variety of five Bluetooth-compatible watches that don't look half bad. With a product like this, pricing is one of the most important specs, so it's too bad Citizen's not forthcoming with that info just yet. If the price is right, we wouldn't mind wearing that titanium model in the middle. Each watch even comes with a strange-looking canister case that we rather like. Check out the gallery for close-ups of each timepiece. [Wristwatch]