This week on episode 106 of the Coolness Roundup, Stephen and Charlie laugh at the idea of $7250 speaker cables, talk up the Zune from Microsoft, and discuss the recent court win by the RIAA. The gurus of cool also answer listener email and offer up another rip-roaring Rapid Fire Roundup of Cool Products they've seen during the week. [Free Podcast at PodShow or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: Zune This
