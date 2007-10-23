Episode 108 of the Coolness Roundup has Stephen and Charlie talking about the joys and pitfalls of Mac OS X Leopard, where Stephen is pumped but Charlie yawns. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also on the agenda as both gurus express their fondness for breasts, and then they wonder what the heck is going on with the service at Go Daddy. [Free Podcast at the iTunes Store or at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: Leopard About to Pounce
