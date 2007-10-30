Join the Gurus of Cool as they look forward to astonishing discounts on HDTVs for the holiday season, pointing out their fave LCD and plasma displays for your shopping and money-saving pleasure. Don't miss the Coolness Lounge, where Charlie reveals behind-the-scenes details of James Randi's million-dollar offer for proof of Pear speaker cables' higher quality, and speculates about Pear Cable's withdrawal from the double-blind testing. [Free Podcast at Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: HDTV for the Holidays, and a Million Dollar Offer Refused
