There's very little that's practical about these paper circuits. Oh, except that they can be printed out as a template and glued directly to a cardboard base. From there, builders can trace markings with wire and the circuit practically builds itself (the link here has some cool music boards for the aspiring eletroneers among you to try out). But in terms of building a personal Batcomputer out of nothing more than processed trees...you might want to invest in technologies that won't go up in flames when the Penguin ashes his cigarette. [PCBs via MAKE]
Circuits Made of Paper, Printed By You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.