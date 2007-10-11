Circuits Made of Paper, Printed By You

There's very little that's practical about these paper circuits. Oh, except that they can be printed out as a template and glued directly to a cardboard base. From there, builders can trace markings with wire and the circuit practically builds itself (the link here has some cool music boards for the aspiring eletroneers among you to try out). But in terms of building a personal Batcomputer out of nothing more than processed trees...you might want to invest in technologies that won't go up in flames when the Penguin ashes his cigarette. [PCBs via MAKE]