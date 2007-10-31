Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Cheap Asus Eee Linux Laptop Now On Sale in the States

Asus_Eee_701GI.jpgThe awkwardly named Asus Eee laptop, which was originally supposed to drop in August for a mere $199, is finally now available here in the States for a doubly-high price of $399 at NewEgg. Not that $399 is a terrible price for a compact, low-end laptop with a slick custom Linux OS; if you're looking for a cheap travel computer or a first PC for grandma, this looks to be a great choice. [Product Page via i4u]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles