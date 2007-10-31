Cheap Asus Eee Linux Laptop Now On Sale in the States

The awkwardly named Asus Eee laptop, which was originally supposed to drop in August for a mere $199, is finally now available here in the States for a doubly-high price of $399 at NewEgg. Not that $399 is a terrible price for a compact, low-end laptop with a slick custom Linux OS; if you're looking for a cheap travel computer or a first PC for grandma, this looks to be a great choice. [Product Page via i4u]