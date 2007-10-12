Ceramic Remote Solves One Problem, Creates Others

Designer Yuta Watanabe's motivation in creating a ceramic concept TV remote was the disdain we usually show our little infrared friends, tossing them around, losing them in seat cushions, leaving them in another room. If the remote was an objet rather than a mere object, we might not be so rough on it. Yes? I say no. I give it a week—maybe two—in this house. But it sure is pretty to look at. [Yanko Design]