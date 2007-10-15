Laptopmag has just run an article on what they reckon (hope) the next few celebrity mobile phones are likely to be. Apart from the fact that celebrity mobiles help us see BeyoncÃ©'s left breast, they are pretty useless, so we are glad some comedy has come of it. Among the bunch, there's the JLo phone with an extra large battery pack and the Lohan, which comes complete with an integrated bottle opener. Check out the equally genius KFed and Sheen phones by following the link. [Laptopmag]
Celebrity Phones; What's Next?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.