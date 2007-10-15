Celebrity Phones; What's Next?

Laptopmag has just run an article on what they reckon (hope) the next few celebrity mobile phones are likely to be. Apart from the fact that celebrity mobiles help us see BeyoncÃ©'s left breast, they are pretty useless, so we are glad some comedy has come of it. Among the bunch, there's the JLo phone with an extra large battery pack and the Lohan, which comes complete with an integrated bottle opener. Check out the equally genius KFed and Sheen phones by following the link. [Laptopmag]