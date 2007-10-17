This cellphone projector may not be completely original—weve seen the real thing before—but it does look quite cool. The concept has a Windows Mobile phone projecting your computer's desktop onto a wall so you can make presentations or show off a cool YouTube video. It's 10 shades of impractical right now, but an interesting concept nonetheless. Why that Windows Mobile phone is projecting an OS X desktop is beyond us though. [Yanko Design]
Phone Projector Concept Allows Impromptu Sales Meetings
