Phone Projector Concept Allows Impromptu Sales Meetings

projector_phone.jpgThis cellphone projector may not be completely original—weve seen the real thing before—but it does look quite cool. The concept has a Windows Mobile phone projecting your computer's desktop onto a wall so you can make presentations or show off a cool YouTube video. It's 10 shades of impractical right now, but an interesting concept nonetheless. Why that Windows Mobile phone is projecting an OS X desktop is beyond us though. [Yanko Design]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

