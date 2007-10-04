Flip the lid on this pack of Marlboro Lights, press the black button and all mobile phones in a 60-foot radius will go dead. Given how hard I am finding it to give up the weed, however, I would prefer a phone that stopped me from smoking. The price of silence? $950. [Red Ferret via Advanced Intelligence]
Phone Jammer Disguised as a Pack of Cigarettes
