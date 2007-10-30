When most of us look at this Russian group CD-ROM cult, we're silently relieved that the Cold War is over. I mean, how does one defend against assailants armoured with the best hits of the 80s, 90s and today? Your only real defence is to make friends over a bottle of wine and some cured meats. Hit the jump for a photo if we're talking complete nonsense to you (which we should be). See? What did we tell you? If anyone asks, we freaking loathe DVD. [englishrussia via gearfuse]
CD Fanboys Are Ready to Kick Ass, Slice Sausage
