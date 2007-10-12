Casio Exilim 720, Possessed by Hello Kitty

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

hello_kitty_camera_2.jpgSome Casio Exilim 720's have gotten dressed up by their cruel, older sisters in wuss gear. Rebranded the Hello Kitty Camera, the device still takes 7.2MP pictures, but it's been covered in pink and stickers and evilness. AND during startup, the camera makes weird, gross Hello Kitty noises and shows weird, gross Hello Kitty pictures. For those into weirdness, the Japan exclusive will run you $400. Go pick one up while your friends plan the intervention/your long-term disappearance.

The worldwide propagation of Hello Kitty gear once made no sense to me, until my research uncovered the obvious: there is a gargantuan Hello Kitty queen that needs to be slaughtered. I'm off to the East the find the nest. Who's with me? [newlaunches]

