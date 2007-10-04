Park these Capsuli rechargeable LED emergency lights on their miniature solar-powered charging station, and when havoc strikes and all the lights go out, you can pass these around to all the occupants of your darkened abode. A quick twist turns on the LED inside, giving you just enough light to keep from stumbling all over yourself. When you're not using them, they look kind of pretty in their little parking lot that might be a decorative addition to an empty windowsill. [Yanko Design]
Capsuli Emergency Solar-Charged LED Lights in a Pass-Around Pack
