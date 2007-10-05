This Candle Holdem USB holder is one of those designs that really isn't necessary, but is so cool we'd go out of our way to make use of them. It's essentially a key hook set for your USB drives that holds five and lights up when they're plugged in. Plug in all five and you've got a makeshift candleabra, which we first thought were little space invaders. If anyone ever made something like this, we'd be on it faster than Master Chief on Cortana (if she were real). [Yanko Design]
Candle Holdem USB Holder Design
