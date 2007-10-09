Blackberries aren't just the communications tool of choice for dudes that wear suits to work, but apparently are also the favourite device of Canadian gang-bangers. Yeah, I'm as surprised as you are that there are gangs in Canada, but doesn't it make sense that Canadian gangs would be tech-savvy and polite enough to communicate via email on their Blackberries? Apparently they like the secure email features as well as, one can only assume, the push email, full QWERTY keyboards, and sweet belt-clips. [Canada.com via The Raw Feed]
Canadian Gang Members Love Blackberries, Maple Syrup, Hockey
