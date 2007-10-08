The question of how astronauts go to the bathroom has been answered before (vacuum, thigh clamps, peen tube, in-bowl camera — sounds like a night out at my favourite after-hours) but do you know what happens to the, ahem waste product? Well, according to Col. Chris Hadfield from the Canadian Space Agency, it gets recycled as a shooting star. Details on how to do your ablutions in space after the jump.That reporter's kinda sucky. [YouTube]via Wired]
Canadian Astronaut Reveals What Happens to Space Poop
