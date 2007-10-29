Canada's Rogers Network to Get iPhone by December?

The guys at BGR have spotted this advertisement floating around the Internet, which supposedly shows the iPhone being made available on Canada's Rogers network. The flier stipulates the iPhone shall be made available, by December 7th, for $499CAD on a three-year contract. Pre-orders for the device are shown to be starting on 20th November. The above information does not seem to be too far fetched, but this could easily be a PS hoax. You have been warned—don't book a day off work just yet. [BGR]

AU: I call total BS. That does not look like a professionally designed ad spot to me. At all. Look at those fonts! Either Rogers is employing kids with software but no design talent, or this is a hoax that is being dignified by getting itself onto Giz.