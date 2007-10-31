CamcorderInfo Picks Canon HV20 As Best Camcorder of 2007

Those amateur pornographers over at CamcorderInfo really know what they're talking about when it comes to video recording, which is why their pics for Camcorder of the year have a good deal of weight behind it. This year they select the Canon HV20 as both the Camcorder of the Year and the best under $US1000 (it's $900), as well as the three Panasonics for the best under $800, $400 and $300. Head over to their site to see their picks for the price range/feature set you're looking for. Although why they didn't have a category for "most resistant to bodily fluids" is beyond us. [Camcorder Info]