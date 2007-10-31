Those amateur pornographers over at CamcorderInfo really know what they're talking about when it comes to video recording, which is why their pics for Camcorder of the year have a good deal of weight behind it. This year they select the Canon HV20 as both the Camcorder of the Year and the best under $US1000 (it's $900), as well as the three Panasonics for the best under $800, $400 and $300. Head over to their site to see their picks for the price range/feature set you're looking for. Although why they didn't have a category for "most resistant to bodily fluids" is beyond us. [Camcorder Info]
CamcorderInfo Picks Canon HV20 As Best Camcorder of 2007
