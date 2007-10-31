Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Calculator Belt Buckle Makes Us Chuckle

calculator-belt-buckle.jpgHow much of a douche nozzle must you be to replace your standard belt buckle with one that doubles up as a calculator? Apparently, a market exists for such persons, as indicated by the Calculator Belt Buckle. Yes, for $10 you can do away with your dignity and simultaneously purchase a chrome calculator/belt buckle. If we did have this monstrosity wedged to our belt regions, we imagine ladies would stop us all the time, asking; "What the hell is that?" Which, coincidently, is the exact same reaction we get when whenever we take our pants off. Shocking. [Forever Geek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles