Calculator Belt Buckle Makes Us Chuckle

How much of a douche nozzle must you be to replace your standard belt buckle with one that doubles up as a calculator? Apparently, a market exists for such persons, as indicated by the Calculator Belt Buckle. Yes, for $10 you can do away with your dignity and simultaneously purchase a chrome calculator/belt buckle. If we did have this monstrosity wedged to our belt regions, we imagine ladies would stop us all the time, asking; "What the hell is that?" Which, coincidently, is the exact same reaction we get when whenever we take our pants off. Shocking. [Forever Geek]