Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Buy Leopard on Launch Day, Get a Free T-Shirt, Increase Sex Appeal

1aFastMacTGI.jpgAdam over at Daily Tech Talk just threw down an exclusive giveaway promotion by FastMac. If you pop along to an Apple retail store on Leopard launch day, the good lads from FastMac will be throwing free T-shirts in your direction. Check out the awesome movie inspired themes that will be available:

FastMacT4GI.jpgFastMacT3GI.jpgFastMacT2GI.jpgFastMacT1GI.jpg

AU: I thought Mac users had some sense of style? Why would they want to wear some nasty punny T-shirts? Fear not, friends, I doubt these will be appearing in an Apple Store near you. -SBQuantities are limited, but the Ts look cool. Curiously, you can drop Adam an email with your details, he'll send those onto FastMac and they will, in return, forward onto you a box of T-shirts to give out at your local Apple store. If no one's checking, that will secure you a season's worth of trendy Apple inspired apparel. You'll have to hold the ladies back, you sexy styled beast. [Daily Tech Talk]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles