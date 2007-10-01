Bush DAB Indicates Touchscreens Coming to Everything Soon

The Bush TR04DABBLK is a retro-looking, piano black DAB, with touchscreen controls. The device has a two-line display showing useful information, including artist and station; onboard memory will store a pathetic 10 DAB and 10 FM stations.The vintage styled DAB marks the first device by Bush that incorporates touchscreen controls, and is surely indicative that touchscreens are soon to be on everything, including upon other touchscreens. Bush will begin shipping the product in Europe by July 2008, at a cost of Â£45 ($91.82). Stateside release details are not available as of yet. [PR via Shiny Shiny]