Danny at Gadget Lab got a hands on with the Burton Sleeper Hoodie, which they are calling the "Bestest Ever". The hoodie has the usual snowboard related essentials, such as hidden MP3 player / ticket / passport pockets and extended cuffs with thumbholes. But what makes this hoodie really stand out are the built in earplugs, inflatable neck pillow, and sleeping mask. Though the plane on the front probably means this is designed with frequent flyers in mind, we know every snowboard bum will be using this as their bed. Said to be coming soon, the Burton Sleeper Hoodie will only set you back a single c-note. [Burton via Gadget Labs]
Burton Sleeper Hoodie Helps Snowbums Sleep Better
