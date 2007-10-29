New ideas are needed to keep the tumbleweeds from blowing through the Walgreens photo department, and the latest is a burn-your-own-DVD kiosk, specializing in the rare and out-of-print. We were the first to report on the DVD Copy Control Association voting to approve the "DVD Download" CSS format. But many of you complained that it would require special blank discs, and would still cost the same as a download for your iPod. In this case, Walgreens would supply the special discs and Sonic burning software, and in about 15 minutes, ordinary people would get their own copies of "older and more niche content selections" that don't pay to produce down at the DVD factory. [Reuters]
Burn-Your-Favorite-Cult-Classic DVD Kiosk Coming To Walgreens
