The first renderings of the final hardware cases for Bug Labs open source gadget platform are up on their website. As you can see it's really coming along since the last time we got a look at it. It's looking halfway decent now, although a little clunkier than I would have expected. It will be interesting to see how the design evolves as the product release approaches. [Bug Labs]
Bug Labs: First Look at the Hardware Designs
