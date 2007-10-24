If you're no longer content with the simple Senseo, now you can get the Breville BKC600XL Gourmet Single Cup Brewer, a single-cup coffee maker completely covered in stainless steel. Hey, it even has a backlit LCD screen that gives it that extra high tech goodness. At $299, it aims to please with a charcoal filter for the water tank and a reusable coffee filter, too. There's also a storage bay up top that holds a few Keurig K Cups, those easy-cleanup single-serve coffee pods that are available in around 150 varieties of your favourite beverages including good old java, cocoa and tea. Coffee snobs need not apply, but this is the high-end of the "easy-bake oven" class of coffee making. [Breville, via Single Serve Coffee]
Breville BKC600XL Gourmet Single Cup Brewer Debuts in Shiny Stainless
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.