Breville BKC600XL Gourmet Single Cup Brewer Debuts in Shiny Stainless

If you're no longer content with the simple Senseo, now you can get the Breville BKC600XL Gourmet Single Cup Brewer, a single-cup coffee maker completely covered in stainless steel. Hey, it even has a backlit LCD screen that gives it that extra high tech goodness. At $299, it aims to please with a charcoal filter for the water tank and a reusable coffee filter, too. There's also a storage bay up top that holds a few Keurig K Cups, those easy-cleanup single-serve coffee pods that are available in around 150 varieties of your favourite beverages including good old java, cocoa and tea. Coffee snobs need not apply, but this is the high-end of the "easy-bake oven" class of coffee making. [Breville, via Single Serve Coffee]