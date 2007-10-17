The Alpha Liege lounge chair helps yoga hippies wind down from a long day of smoking weed and eating granola by syncing vibrations, celestial sounds, and a gentle rocking motion with the rhythms of their breathing. Apparently, this will result in a state of deep relaxation—somewhere in the limbo between being asleep and awake. Tension melts away, the senses are heightened, and the user finds his inner self. I don't know about the chair but that sounds like the weed kicking in to me. Available for 6,790 Euros ($9,623). [Trendhunter]
Breath Controlled Chair Helps Wealthy Hippies Relax
