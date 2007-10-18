Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Wiimote mod creates beautiful music. Interfacing to Prop'head Reason is a stroke of genius.

Torvalds' family uses Windows, not Linux. Dad and sis use Windows, Mum uses Linux. Awww...

Touring Umeda Sky Building and riding the world's highest escalators. When convenient store transport becomes a thrill ride.

Steve Jobs: iPhone SDK ready by February '08. It had to happen to calm the hack attacks. Fantastic news for iPod Touch too.

Close up with Rock Band drum kit. Awesome. The wait for local launch is going to be tough.

