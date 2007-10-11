Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Hefty-assed Transformer built from a Citroen in China. Because those Citroen ads rool the school!
iKey LED kayboard is rugged, compatible with night vision. Night vision backlighting. Now THAT kicks ass.
Vocal joystick makes everyone go Aaah Oooh Ka-Ching! First joysticks... then special lady 'joysticks' perhaps?
Micro camera shows workings of combustion engine. 1000fps of four-stroke at full throttle. How's the serenity?
Australia to ban all plasmas and some LCDs? Not. Fucking. Likely. I'll look at this more today.