Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Hefty-assed Transformer built from a Citroen in China. Because those Citroen ads rool the school!

iKey LED kayboard is rugged, compatible with night vision. Night vision backlighting. Now THAT kicks ass.

Vocal joystick makes everyone go Aaah Oooh Ka-Ching! First joysticks... then special lady 'joysticks' perhaps?

Micro camera shows workings of combustion engine. 1000fps of four-stroke at full throttle. How's the serenity?

Australia to ban all plasmas and some LCDs? Not. Fucking. Likely. I'll look at this more today.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

