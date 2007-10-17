Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Airbus A380 double beds remove all the charm, naughtiness from Mile High Club. Solo flyers division still open for business in all classes.

Asus Eee PC specs announced. Price and specs here for US... but we're still not getting a general release here.

Apple OS X Leopard confirmed for October 26. Some of the 300+ "new features" discussed here in the post.

Terpstra MIDI keyboard for musicians from another planet. I could see muso teams getting together around one of these.

Acme laptop does a three-way with fold out triple screen. Still won't help the Coyote defeat the Roadrunner.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

