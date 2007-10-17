Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Airbus A380 double beds remove all the charm, naughtiness from Mile High Club. Solo flyers division still open for business in all classes.

Asus Eee PC specs announced. Price and specs here for US... but we're still not getting a general release here.

Apple OS X Leopard confirmed for October 26. Some of the 300+ "new features" discussed here in the post.

Terpstra MIDI keyboard for musicians from another planet. I could see muso teams getting together around one of these.

Acme laptop does a three-way with fold out triple screen. Still won't help the Coyote defeat the Roadrunner.