Here's another USB hub from Brando, the company that wants to create a USB hub for every possible situation. This one might just come close, because this four-port hub lets you revolve the upstream port and then one of the receptacles 180° to accommodate USB devices from all directions. We're not big fans of that goofy-looking starburst design that reminds us of

The Dating Game

from the '60s, but still, for $15 this might solve a problem or two. [Brando]