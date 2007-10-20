Braille Tattoos Are Touchy, Feely

A German art student has developed a way to create tattoos for the blind, by implanting surgical steel, titanium, or medical plastic balls just under the skin in formations that spell out words in Braille.
Not just for loved ones, designer Klara Jirkova says the implants could be placed in the fleshy part of your hand between forefinger and thumb, so that blind people could identify one another while shaking hands.
I am down with the tattoo concept, though I imagine it can really only be appreciated by bona fide blind people, as Johnny Depp's famous "Wino
na Forever" tat would just look like a rash in need of some serious cortisone cream. [Underwire]