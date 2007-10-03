The Booze Drip appears to take all of the fun out of drinking, deconstructing the past time to the cold, hard science of blood alcohol levels. And we know what you're thinking: "Thanks?" But the Booze Drip does not actually circumvent your mouth with a direct vein feed for your alcohol, as one might assume from the picture. Instead, it merely simulates said direct vein feed while actually filling a cup with the "medication" of your choice instead (disappointing those of us who could actually benefit from a no-handed insobriety). The Booze Drip will run you about $25, and it may cost you job stability and long term relationships as well—overall, cheap! [product via coolestgadgets]
Booze Drip Saves Time, Sanity
