Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Boob-Shaped Cushions Could Almost Turn Me Lesbian

funwari_milk_chan_1.jpgMost people think that all boobs are cushions, but these Funwari Milk-chan, or Fluffy Milk, are real boob cushions. Like the real thing, they come in all different shapes and sizes. Unlike the real thing, however, they're furry. There are five different boobs to choose from, each with its own character:funwari_milk_chan.jpgFunwari Milk-chan, in the center, is easy-going, but would like to be bigger than she is. Likes: collagen, sleeping. Top left is Can Milk-san is a wannabe celeb with an American boyfriend (that'll be Chen, then) who loves beauty salons.

Below her is Ganguro Milk-chan who, despite her pierced nipple is mature and level-headed. Loves dancing, apparently. Peach Milk-chan is an arachnophobic fashion victim who's pretty frightening when she's angry, is up on current affairs and loves low-brow stuff — um, sounds like me. Finally Miko-chan is the baby of the group, and a total genius. She loves to invent things, and her brain is in her pacifier.

Their official website is rather fabulous, full of slightly odd drawings of boobs standing on each other and toppling over, boobs in sunglasses, singing boobs as well as boobs beating their friends at Halo 3 cartoon strips of the Milk Village quintet's exploits. They cost around $9 each in, yep, Japan. And before you accuse me of being sensationalist, I would just like to say that I was made to write that headline by one of our editors. [Fumiwari Milk via Pink Tentacle]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles