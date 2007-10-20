Boob-Shaped Cushions Could Almost Turn Me Lesbian

Most people think that all boobs are cushions, but these Funwari Milk-chan, or Fluffy Milk, are real boob cushions. Like the real thing, they come in all different shapes and sizes. Unlike the real thing, however, they're furry. There are five different boobs to choose from, each with its own character: Funwari Milk-chan, in the center, is easy-going, but would like to be bigger than she is. Likes: collagen, sleeping. Top left is Can Milk-san is a wannabe celeb with an American boyfriend (that'll be Chen, then) who loves beauty salons.

Below her is Ganguro Milk-chan who, despite her pierced nipple is mature and level-headed. Loves dancing, apparently. Peach Milk-chan is an arachnophobic fashion victim who's pretty frightening when she's angry, is up on current affairs and loves low-brow stuff — um, sounds like me. Finally Miko-chan is the baby of the group, and a total genius. She loves to invent things, and her brain is in her pacifier.