Body Mouse is the Perfect Mouse for Murderers

This Body Mouse, designed by Chris Lomaka in 2002 but heretofore undiscovered, is just a concept, and something tells me it's going to stay that way. Not that there isn't a big market out there for people who want to look like they murdered someone and made computer peripherals out of their corpses, but, well, I guess there isn't. Hit the jump for another disgusting picture. [Chris Lomaka via Neatorama]