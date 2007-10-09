This Body Mouse, designed by Chris Lomaka in 2002 but heretofore undiscovered, is just a concept, and something tells me it's going to stay that way. Not that there isn't a big market out there for people who want to look like they murdered someone and made computer peripherals out of their corpses, but, well, I guess there isn't. Hit the jump for another disgusting picture. [Chris Lomaka via Neatorama]
Body Mouse is the Perfect Mouse for Murderers
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.