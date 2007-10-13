Bluespamming Now A-OK in UK

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

38197-spam.jpgBluespamming, otherwise known as Bluetooth spamming, otherwise known as "Oh, I have a message oh wait I don't," has just become extremely legal in the UK. While their Information Commissioners Office (ICO) has a set of guidelines for electronic consumer marketing that regulates spam flow (requiring users to "opt-in" to receive the marketing), they have just removed Bluetooth from their list of regulated communication mediums. So in other words, while a company may not be allowed to email you or send SMS text messages, they can bluespam you every block as you walk through a major city. The good news is that even the major advertising lobbies seem against the change, since surely it will reflect poorly upon them all. Read on for the legislation change in full.

Before:In other words, both email and text, picture and video marketing messages are considered to be 'electronic mail'. Marketing messages transmitted using 'Bluetooth' technology, for example, messages sent to all 'Bluetooth' enabled handsets within a given radius, are also considered to be 'electronic mail', as are WAP messages. WAP Push allows a sender to send a specially formatted SMS message to a handset which, when received, allows a recipient through a single click to access and view content stored online, through the browser on the handset. (View the entire guidance v 2.0 Dec. '06 )

After:In other words, both email and text, picture and video marketing messages are considered to be 'electronic mail'. Marketing transmitted in WAP messages is considered to be 'electronic mail'. WAP Push allows a sender to send a specially formatted SMS message to a handset which, when received, allows a recipient through a single click to access and view content stored online, through the browser on the handset. ( View the entire guidance, Version 3.1 Oct. '07)

Don't these changes seem backwards? [consumer-preference]

