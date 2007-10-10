We're not sure how official this is, but Mobiledia claims the Samsung i617 is the Blackjack 2. It's likely, since it looks just like the Blackjack 1, but runs Windows Mobile 6, has a 2-megapixel camera, and features 3G HSDPA. We're not sure whether the introduction of the BJ2 means the promised Windows Mobile 6 upgrade for the BJ1 is on hold, but we'll see once AT&T or Samsung makes an official announcement some time in Q4 2007. [mobiledia via Info Mobile via Crunchgear]
Blackjack 2 Unveiled as Samsung i617?
