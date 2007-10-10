Blackjack 2 Unveiled as Samsung i617?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

samsung-bj-ii-2.jpgWe're not sure how official this is, but Mobiledia claims the Samsung i617 is the Blackjack 2. It's likely, since it looks just like the Blackjack 1, but runs Windows Mobile 6, has a 2-megapixel camera, and features 3G HSDPA. We're not sure whether the introduction of the BJ2 means the promised Windows Mobile 6 upgrade for the BJ1 is on hold, but we'll see once AT&T or Samsung makes an official announcement some time in Q4 2007. [mobiledia via Info Mobile via Crunchgear]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

