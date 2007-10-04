Blackberry 9xxx Spy Shots Leaked...Maybe?

Looks like Boy Genius got his hands on a photo that could be the much-anticipated Blackberry 9000. The black and white photo only shows the front, which appears to be influenced by the iPhone with the screen dominating the front (touchscreen, perhaps?). But Boy Genius came through with a few rumoured specs that include 3G HSDPA mobile internet and a 600 MHz processor all set for an early 2008 release. Predictable yes, uncertain perhaps, but exciting none the less. If this is real, the big question is, where's the keyboard? [UPDATE: Boy Genius clarified in the comments section of his post that the photo is not real.] [Boy Genius Report]