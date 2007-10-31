Black iPhone Mod Costs $2000 For Some Reason

This matte black iPhone or "ccPhone" as the designers at Citizen:Citizen have dubbed it, comes loaded with a "curated series of information," screen art, video, music, and CCs personal address book in v-cards which is updated twice a year. Why you would pay $US2000 for a iPhone that looks like an iPod Touch is beyond me, unless the information loaded into the device is worth the added expense —which I doubt. Still, if you would like to get your hands on one, a limited run of 50 are available starting on November 15th. [Product Page via UberReview]