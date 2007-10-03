Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bill Gates (Degraded) Throughout History Photoshop Gallery of Glory

MylesFreeman.jpgYet again I've stupidly called down the fire of Giz readers' Photoshopping, uh, abilities, this time asking you to Photoshop Bill Gates throughout history. A lot of you seemed to miss the whole history part of it, and while a few less-than-historical images slipped through, I tried to only choose ones that followed the rules. Also, if yours didn't make it in, chances are good that it involved Hitler, JFK, or the Yalta conference, as 75% of the entries had one of those things in it. Overall, it's yet another example of the warped minds of our readers, and I couldn't be prouder. You're all winners! Be sure to click through to the full gallery, as there are a lot more than are shown on the main page.

AU: Up to there is the best piece of work we received from an Aussie reader - it's definitely better than the alternate version of the same scene (funny how that happens) found in the gallery below. Great work, Myles! -SB

ColbySchneider3DarrenHiebertDaveTrebasFrankBui_1GuillaumeVerdunJasonBouwmeesterJoe23521KevinClouseMikeGarzaNicoleLahr2andrewcruzbradkoehnmichaelbarthmikecornettPaulJordanRyanNoell09RyanNoell11ShahakNagiel3terrystewart4ShannonVokesTylerCunningham1TomOwenTonyIrreraRyanNoell01RyanNoell06RyanNoell08RyanNoell05RyanNoell03RyanNoell02RyanCobournRexDog5mikecornett3keithhallNicoleLahr3MoeAttia3BE024440JamesSemanko3ErezBen-AriDavidAdams1DanielSroka

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles