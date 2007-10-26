Bill Clinton Shows You're Never Too Old to Learn the Joy of Text

While he may have been a dab hand with a Cuban cigar, it seems that Bill Clinton is not so well-versed in the art of gadgetry. According to some mobile marketing firm, the former president and keen humidor aficionado has just sent his first text message to Hillary on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Rumors that the first message he received was from his PA, saying, "Sweetiecooch, have you forgotten that it's Thrillary's birthday today? Send SMS or it'll be balls on toast (yours) for breakfast (hers) tomorrow" have yet to be confirmed. [ZDNet via Shiny Shiny]