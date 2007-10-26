While he may have been a dab hand with a Cuban cigar, it seems that Bill Clinton is not so well-versed in the art of gadgetry. According to some mobile marketing firm, the former president and keen humidor aficionado has just sent his first text message to Hillary on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Rumors that the first message he received was from his PA, saying, "Sweetiecooch, have you forgotten that it's Thrillary's birthday today? Send SMS or it'll be balls on toast (yours) for breakfast (hers) tomorrow" have yet to be confirmed. [ZDNet via Shiny Shiny]
Bill Clinton Shows You're Never Too Old to Learn the Joy of Text
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.