Treehugger has collected photos of some pretty strange lawnmower/bike hybrids. If you're too cheap to buy a riding lawnmower but are too lazy to push one, these are for you. Our favourite four are below, but be sure to click through and see the rest at the source.
Bike/Lawnmower Hybrids Make Lawn Upkeep More… Fun?
