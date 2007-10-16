Not sure if you like to ride your bike sitting up straight or getting all laid back? Then the Switchbike is for you, letting you go all AC/DC on your bike, riding it upright in a conventional style or transforming it into a recumbent bicycle when the spirit moves you. With a quick flick of the handlebars, this strange design by Ron de Jong transmogrifies into something completely different. It's not exactly a great-looking racing bike—since it obviously got hit pretty hard by the ugly stick—but there's something strangely appealing about its unique versatility. [Fresh Creation]
Switchbike, The Transformer Cycle for Pedaling Flip-Floppers
