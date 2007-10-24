As I look now to my just-arrived Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon giant box with a mix of fear and excitement before my hands-on test, I came accross this recipe for perfect-looking yummylicious LEGO block cakes. And at last, right there, for a few seconds, my life was perfect and complete. Until I realised that licking the screen was getting me nowhere. [Betty Crocker via swissmiss]
Betty Crocker LEGO Cake Recipe Makes Us Want to Build Giant Sweet Death Star
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.