Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Best Buy Stops Selling Analog Sets, Signaling End of an Era

Kicking_TV_2.jpgOn October 1, Best Buy ordered any unsold analogue TV sets to be pulled from shelves, never to be sold again. This is happening a solid year and four months before the Feb. 18, 2009 end of analogue broadcasting, but there's no time like the present. Is it an upsell opportunity for the big-box retailer? Sure, but it's also the right thing to do.

Here's what Best Buy SVP of electronics, Mike Vitelli, said in a statement:

"We are committed to helping people understand the digital television transition, and exiting the analogue video business is one way we can help avoid confusion."

We agree. No more confusing analogue sets, especially now that prices are falling on digital sets. Starting next year, digital converter boxes will be available to people who want to hang onto their TVs, and the government will hand out $40 coupons for people to help them pay for the boxes. [AP]

AU: It would be excellent if some local stores would make such a move to push the issue on the shift to digital. Someone needs to kick this transition into a genuine endgame. -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles