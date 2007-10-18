Best Buy Stops Selling Analog Sets, Signaling End of an Era

On October 1, Best Buy ordered any unsold analogue TV sets to be pulled from shelves, never to be sold again. This is happening a solid year and four months before the Feb. 18, 2009 end of analogue broadcasting, but there's no time like the present. Is it an upsell opportunity for the big-box retailer? Sure, but it's also the right thing to do.

Here's what Best Buy SVP of electronics, Mike Vitelli, said in a statement:

"We are committed to helping people understand the digital television transition, and exiting the analogue video business is one way we can help avoid confusion."

We agree. No more confusing analogue sets, especially now that prices are falling on digital sets. Starting next year, digital converter boxes will be available to people who want to hang onto their TVs, and the government will hand out $40 coupons for people to help them pay for the boxes. [AP]