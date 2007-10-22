Earlier last week we brought you news of a Tivo update that provides eSata support with officially licensed HDDs. Well, Best Buy seems to have done the dirty once again, leaking what appears to be the first Tivo supported hard drive.Other than a 500GB capacity, a $219.99 price point, a telltale name of My Book (Western Digital) Tivo DVR Expander and an expected shipping time of 1-2weeks, there is little other information available here. What more information do you need? [Best Buy via ZNF]
Best Buy Leaks First Tivo External HDD?
