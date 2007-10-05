Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Belkin n52te SpeedPad, More One-Handed Gaming

n52te-1web.jpgThe Belkin n52te SpeedPad is a sexy update of the cult classic Nostromo SpeedPad N52. Meant to replace the keyboard (and even mouse) for hardcore PC gamers, the controller offers 15 programmable keys, an 8-way thumb pad and full ergonomic support for extended play (aka...a regular day in our life). But most of this was already standard, and the n52te boasts some nice improvements over its predecessor.The new back lighting offering glowy blue keys that will turn your face to alien colours during late night frag sessions, and the addition of onboard memory that can store your settings and custom profiles, making the highly tweakable peripheral truly plug and play for tournaments and...uhh...showing off your skillz at Best Buy?

It's a bit too much of a commitment for our current setup, but glowing peripherals still haven't gotten old in our book. $70 this November. If you don't need the new settings, you can still pick up the cheaper original n52 for only like $30. Any readers use one? [belkin]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles