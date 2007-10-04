Although at night it looks like a new Cylon spaceship, this is the new Terminal 3 at Beijing Airport. Like the rest of spectacular buildings being built in China's capital, it will be finished early next year, just in time for the Olympics. According to its designers, Sir Norman Foster and partners, the "world's largest and most advanced airport building—not only technologically, but also in terms of passenger experience, operational efficiency and sustainability—has the shape of a dragon. I don't know about dragons or other passenger experiences, but if I ever get close, I would expect Veritech fighters coming out of it. [Bornrich]
Beijing Airport's Olympic Terminal Looks Like UFO Mothership
