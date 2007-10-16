One Man's 20,000-Beer Bender Leads to Aluminium Opera Gowns

Nikos Floros confuses us. Here he is, a dude manly enough to amass a collection of 20,000 beer cans, and what does he do with them? He weaves them into the most intricate, beautiful opera gowns ever seen. They are currently on display in Athens, not to be worn (new definition of nipple chafing) but as a fund-raising exhibition. Opa to your artistry, Nikos—but in all honesty, you're probably why The Man Show went off the air. [NZ Herald via Make]