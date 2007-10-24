GPS maker Becker announced the Traffic Assist 7927 and 7928 today, offering a free lifetime subscription to its real-time traffic update service. The traffic service not only displays the current traffic conditions, but will reroute you for the quickest possible trip. The devices come with a mood light, built-in speakers, speed limit notifications and MP3 playback. The 7927 comes with a 3.5-inch touchscreen and will sell for $US449, while the 7929 comes with a 4.8-inch touchscreen and will sell for $US500. No word on a release date yet other than early 2008.
Becker Drops Two New GPS Modules For U.S. Customers
