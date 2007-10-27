Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Batter Blaster Spews Canned Pancakes Like They're Easy Cheese

batter-blaster-722705.jpgPancakes are a pain in the arse to make, but not any more with Batter Blaster. Just spray this organic pancake goo onto a hot skillet and your steamy breakfast is just a couple of minutes away, bacon not included. If you don't mind using Cheez Whiz Easy Cheese in its spray can, this looks like just about the same concept except it's pancake slime instead of orange cheesy crud. One problem we see right away, though, is there are just eight servings per can. You know how that goes with serving numbers on packages—if it says the package will serve 8, that's only true if seven people aren't eating. For an even easier battered breakfast experience, you could just skip all this canned goodness and pop a couple of Eggos in the toaster. [Batter Blaster, via Strange New Products]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles